PPP’s Rehman Malik put on ventilator after Covid-related complications

PPP leader and former senator Rehman Malik has been put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated due to Covid-related complications, his spokesperson Riaz Ahmad Turi confirmed on Wednesday. The senior PPP leader had tested positive for coronavirus around two weeks ago. According to Turi, the former senator was initially shifted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Islamabad after his condition deteriorated. However, his condition continued to worsen and doctors put him on a ventilator on Tuesday, he added. Malik had not been feeling well for the last 15 days. The virus affected his lungs, Turi said. The spokesperson said the PPP leader had also been complaining of breathing problems after contracting Covid. Meanwhile, Senator Sehar Kamran said Malik’s condition was “quite serious” due to Covid and prayed for his speedy recovery.













