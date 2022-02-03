Pakistan set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5

The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Feb 5 to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

It will be a public holiday and preparations are in full swing to observe the day to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute. This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of held Kashmir in August 2019 in breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the occupied territory has been under a lockdown.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars will be held to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces. The banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris have been put on display at all important points and roads in twin cities like other parts of the country. The Education Department would organize special programmes in educational institutions to draw the attention towards the Kashmir issue which could not be settled down despite the clear-cut resolutions in favour of innocent people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Like other parts of Pakistan, the preparations have begun in Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi city to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of IIOJK state. The bleeding Occupied Valley has been turned into the world’s largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of guns of occupying forces. The arrangements are being made here to observe the Day with traditional zeal and fervor. The people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir observe the Solidarity Day every year not only to renew their love and affection with the people of IIOJK but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the occupied valley from the Indian subjugation.