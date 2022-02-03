Court adjourns references against Dar, Zardari

An Accountability Court (AC) here on Wednesday adjourned hearing till February 16, on acquittal pleas of co-accused in reference against ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar. The co-accused including ex-president National Bank of Pakistan Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza had filed acquittal pleas in the aforesaid reference. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir, hearing the case, said that the case record had been brought from Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the court would decide the acquittal pleas after viewing it. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 16. Meanwhile, AC-II adjourned hearing till February 17, on Thatha Water Supply reference against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and others. However, Pink Residency reference was adjourned till February 10, due to the leave of AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan.













