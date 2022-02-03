CM has directed speedy completion of projects in South Punjab: Khawar

SACM and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar termed the CM’s visit to Southern Punjab an important one for the progress and prosperity of the area. The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress on various ongoing development projects in Southern Punjab and directed the speedy completion of these schemes.

He said that Sardar Usman Buzdar is personally ensuring the transparency and timely completion of these projects. He said that change in Southern Punjab will guarantee the change in Punjab. This is the progress and development promised by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to the people of Southern Punjab.

He further stated the abundant resources have been provided to the backward areas. Hasaan Khawar said that PM and CM gifted Sehat Card to the people of the area. He regretted that where on the side, the government is paving the way of sustainable development for the country the opposition is engaged in politics of propaganda and hatching conspiracies. If these elements are unable to do good opposition they should give up the dreams to enter in the corridors of power. If they have any abilities they had put the country on the road to progress 30 years ago. All their efforts are to safeguard their corruption and embezzlements. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s medical report proved that he is fit and fine and has no medical or health issues adding that all his medical reports are based on assumptions and desires. Now it has been proved that Nawaz Sharif is sitting in London just to avoid and protect himself from accountability. Nawaz Sharif should come back to the country as Sehat Card can easily cater his minor health issues. Hassan Khawar said that the nation has rejected the Sicilian mafia.