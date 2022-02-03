304 people die in road accidents in Jan: Dr Rizwan

The Director-General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD), Dr Rizwan Naseer said that PESD rescued 112255 victims while responding to 115594 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of January 2022. He said that out of 115594 emergencies, Rescue Service responded 25123 were road traffic accidents, 76198 medical emergencies, 1529 fire incidents, 2039 crime incidents, 43 drowning incidents, 75 building collapses, 20 explosions and 10567 miscellaneous operations in Punjab. He was presiding over the monthly review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Thursday, which was attended by all Heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy. On this occasion, the Head of Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the DG PESD about monthly emergency statistics. He was informed that 304 people died in 25123 RTCs in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic crashes, the majority of traffic crashes 6294 occurred in Lahore in which 54 people died. Similarly, 2070 RTCs in Multan, 1895 RTCs in Faisalabad, 1419 in Gujranwala, 953 in Bahawalpur, and 849 in Rawalpindi while the remaining 11634 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e 468 incidents in Lahore, 146 in Faisalabad, 101 in Rawalpindi, 82 in Multan, 61 in Gujranwala, and 43 in Bahawalpur. After a detailed review of the emergency data, Dr Rizwan expressed his serious concern over 304 deaths of people in 25123 road traffic crashes during the last month. He requested the motorbike riders to adopt the road safety measures and reduce their speed limit up to 50Km/h. They should follow the traffic laws and always drive in the extreme left lane.













