IIOJK people not to forget Pakistan’s unflinching support: Gilani

Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Mushtaq Gilani Wednesday said people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would always remember the unwavering support Pakistan and its people extended for the Kashmir cause. “We will always remember the all possible assistance Pakistan has been extending to people of Kashmir at all forums. We acknowledge the way Pakistan highlighted the Kashmir issue, becoming the voice of the innocent and oppressed people of IIOJK,” he said while talking to APP.













