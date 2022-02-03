500KV Faisalabad West Grid Station to ensure uninterrupted electricity

Completion of 500KV Faisalabad West Grid Station project will ensure uninterrupted electricity to the sustained industrial, commercial and agriculture consumers, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

He said that this project would not only give relief to the existing 14 grid stations and transmission lines but also help FESCO to end the forced load shedding in the area. He said that it would also help FESCO give new electricity connection to the China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) related industrial projects. This project will also play an instrumental role in the overcoming the line losses and generating the maximum revenue.

He said that Jhang city, Toba, Khewa, Garh Mahraja, Ahmed Pur Sial, Nia Lahore, Gojra, Samundari, Haveli Bahadar Shah were facing chronic problems of low voltage, which would be resolved with the generating of this grid station. He said that 220KV Toba grid station was facing issue of low voltage while 500-KV Gatti grid station was experiencing the overloading problem. He said that 500-KV west Faisalabad grid station resolved all these problems and 19 thousand tube well in this area would get quality service from FESCO.

Meanwhile, Chairman FESCO Board of Directors (BOD) Syed Husnain Haider and other board members have sanctioned Rs.310 million for re-conducting of 132-KV double circuit Samundari road to Gojra transmission. Permission has also been granted for the emergency purchase of material with estimated cost of Rs.180 million for 132-KV double circuit transmission line from 500-KV Faisalabad west to Nia Lahore and Gojra.

Board of Directors (BOD) is taking keen interest in the early completion of these transmission lines so that FESCO could ensure smooth power supply during the upcoming hot season. He disclosed that completion of 500-KV Faisalabad west grid station would pave way to get 450 Megawatt of electricity before the start of summer season; on the other hand, it will help FESCO to expedite the process of issue new industrial and commercial connection in these particular areas. It will also ensure sufficient electricity supply to the industrial consumers of Gatti and Nishtabad.

One power transformer of 250MVA has been energized with estimated cost of Rs.9.4 billion while 2 transformers of 750MVA and 3 transformers of 250MVA would also be installed to give much needed relief to the consumers before summer season and particular during the Holy month of Ramdan. He further said that operation of 500KV Faisalabad west grid station would also help FESCO to bring much needed sustainability in its transmission system.