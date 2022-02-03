Turkey says 12 migrants blocked by Greece die at border

Turkey on Wednesday accused Greece of allowing 12 migrants to die in the winter cold after stripping them of their clothes and then pushing them back across the Turkish border.

The charges from Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu threaten to escalate simmering tensions between the rival members of the NATO defence alliance.They also highlighted Ankara’s concern that the European Union was not doing enough to support Turkey — which hosts an estimated five million refugees and migrants — in the face of a potential new flow of people from Afghanistan.

Soylu posted blurred images on Twitter showing partially naked bodies lying by the roadside.”Twelve of the 22 migrants pushed back by Greek border units” froze to death after being “stripped (of) their clothes and shoes”, Soylu wrote in English. The “EU is remediless, weak and void of humane feelings”, he added.

Soylu said the pictures were taken near Turkey’s western border town of Ipsala.

The regional governor’s office said 11 of the migrants were discovered frozen to death.Another person who was rushed to hospital with frostbite “could not be saved and died”, the governor’s office said without identifying the nationalities of the migrants.

Greek officials were expected to issue an official statement later Wednesday.

Ankara’s uneasy relations with Athens plunged into crisis in 2020 as Turkey began exploring for natural gas in eastern Mediterranean waters claimed by Greece and its fellow EU member Cyprus.The conflict threatened to spill over into all-out war when their naval warships collided in disputed circumstances near one of the contested Mediterranean energy fields.

NATO then set up a telephone hotline aimed at addressing immediate security concerns.But the sides continued to accuse each other of trying to escalate tensions by staging air and sea exercises around a string of islands whose ownership has been under dispute for most of the past century.