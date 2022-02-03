Rape stalks women in C. Africa’s dirty war

Maia looks down at her expanding belly, her eyes welling with tears. Four months ago, an armed man grabbed and raped the 15-year-old, attacking her as she was harvesting cassava roots.

In the remote northwest of the Central African Republic (CAR), sexual violence targeting women, adolescents and even younger girls is on the rise.Brutal acts are committed by rebels, militiamen and security forces alike, according to the United Nations.

In Paoua, about 500 kilometres (300 miles) northwest of the capital Bangui, more than a dozen rape victims turn up every day at a clinic run by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC).The distraught teenager struggles to put her feelings into words. “I was alone in the fields when an armed man wearing a turban grabbed me,” she says in a near-whisper.

“I told him I was a virgin and begged him not to hurt me,” Maia says, unable to utter the word “rape”, even as she bears the unborn child of the man who assaulted her.

Like Maia, Marie was harvesting cassava to feed her family when two armed men appeared.Her husband fled the scene, but she reacted too slowly.

“They tied my hands, tore my clothes and took turns raping me,” says the 23-year-old, who was wearing a traditional gown in the purple, green and white colours of International Women’s Day.

The rape victims interviewed by AFP all had similar stories.Most said they had been assaulted in the fields by rebels of a powerful local militia known as the 3R, a name derived from the French words for Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation. “In this area, it is mainly women who farm and take care of feeding the family,” says Lola, an employee at the centre whose name has been changed for her safety, like Maia’s and Marie’s.

“Alone and helpless in the fields, they are an easy target for the rebels.”

A civil war in the CAR that began in 2013, pitting myriad militias against a state on the verge of collapse, had lessened considerably in recent years.But about a year ago, fighting resumed abruptly when rebels launched an offensive to overthrow President Faustin Archange Touadera.