PCB suspends, fines umpire Faisal Afridi for breaching safety protocols

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended umpire Faisal Afridi, member of its elite panels of umpires, for breaching the COVID-19 protocols for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). According to a PCB statement on Wednesday, Faisal had been suspended for five PSL matches and imposed a fine of 50% of match fees of his next match. Faisal was scheduled to supervise a total of seven matches for the Karachi leg of the PSL, but he wasn’t able to supervise any.

He missed his initial appointments after testing positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival at the team hotel in Karachi. He was then sent for seven-day mandatory isolation and, according to the protocol, he was not supposed to step out of his room before returning two negative PCR results. However, the 44-year-old former first-class cricketer stepped out of his room after his first negative result, without waiting for the result of the 2nd test, thus breaching the PCB’s health and safety protocols for the PSL. The PCB said that Faisal had pleaded guilty to the charge and offered his regrets. Faisal will, therefore, miss the Karachi leg of Pakistan Super League and will be available for appointment in Lahore’s leg of the tournament. However, he will lose 50% of match fees of his next game in PSL – which is approximately $1,000.