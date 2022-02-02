Aboubakar and Toko-Ekambi hold key to AFCON success for Cameroon

YAOUNDÉ: Forget Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, because the most prolific strikers at this Africa Cup of Nations are the two players leading the attack for the hosts as they face Egypt in the semi-finals on Thursday. Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar is the tournament’s top marksman with six, while Karl Toko-Ekambi scored both goals for the Indomitable Lions in their 2-0 quarter-final win over Gambia to move onto five altogether. Between them they have scored every one of Cameroon’s 11 goals so far at the Cup of Nations, the duo emerging as the key men five years after playing bit-part roles in the side that won the title in Gabon. In 2017 both were used almost exclusively from the bench, although Aboubakar came on as a substitute to score the winner in the final against Egypt.

It would be grossly unfair to reduce Cameroon’s success so far solely to the two forwards, with Collins Fai starring at right-back and midfielders Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Martin Hongla both outstanding. “They are the finishers but their goals are the result of the work put in by everyone,” says the coach, Toni Conceicao.

The role model: Aboubakar is a star throughout Cameroon, albeit he may never be worshipped in the same way Roger Milla or Samuel Eto’o were before him. However he is certainly a hero in his native Garoua, the main city in the north of the country. Aboubakar grew up in a working-class neighbourhood described by his brother, Michel Dior, as “a place with a bad reputation”. Cotonsport are the only professional club in the north, financed by the insurance company of the workers of cotton company Sodecoton, the main employer in northern Cameroon. Aboubakar started banging in the goals there when he was 17 and was still a teenager when he was called up to the Cameroon squad for the 2010 World Cup.

Former rapper: After a spell in France, he went to Porto. Still just 30, he recently left Europe to go and play in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr. But his first coach believes he may soon end up back in Europe. Toko-Ekambi, meanwhile, is among the players born and raised in Europe but with Cameroonian heritage. Now 29, he grew up in Paris in a Cameroonian family. Almost lost to football after suffering a knee injury as a teenager,, he was a member of a rap group before returning to the sport and working his way up through the French leagues. After a spell at Villarreal in Spain, he moved two years ago to Lyon, where he has sometimes struggled to win over the doubters. Nobody doubts him in Cameroonnow though, as Toko-Ekambi and Aboubakar look to fire the Indomitable Lions to their sixth AFCON crown.