Alhamra Theatre Festival kicks off with the play ‘Junoon’ by Aks Theatre

The seven-day-long Alhamra 24th Theatre Festival reopened with the drama “Junoon,”

A unique love story by Aks Theatre at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. The Alhamra invites its audience to attend long-awaited the 24th theatre festival; the festival would feature seven plays by different theatre groups of Pakistan.

“Junoon” is written and directed by Afzal Nabi. The story of “Junoon” is about a global pandemic, Covid-19. In which a couple of 90 years old is shown. The couple has no children and has been living happily together for years. The story tells how COVId changed the lives of millions. The cast includes Afzal Nabi, Safira Rajput, Zaheer Taj, Mohammad Azam, Nida Munir, Kiran Manir, Rai Ali, Raza, and Mohammad Nizam.

Writer and director Afzal Nabi said that he was grateful to Alhamra, who once again gave the opportunity for the actors to show their skills. He said that this story shows the lives of two old married couples whose lives changed after COVID-19. The husband is imprisoned at home while the wife dies in the hospital.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed the audience and thanked them for following the Covid-19 SOP’s. Zulfi said that Alhamra wants to create a new life and enthusiasm among the artists.” Alhamra’s prime goal is to provide quality entertainment to the people of Lahore without spending any money, “We hope that our public would make this Theatre festival a huge success.

All the festival dramas would stage at Alhamra Hall 2 at 6pm. On Tuesday, the play titled “Dastaan Hazrat-e-Insan” by Ghayyur Theatre and Arif Amin Dramatic was presented at the 24th Alhamra Theatre Festival which will run until Sunday.