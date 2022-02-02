Mansha Pasha is loving her new quarantine jam ‘Sohna Tu’

Mansha Pasha knows exactly how to kill time in her quarantine days by moving and grooving to the latest song by Pepsi #Sohna Tu.

The actress took to her Instagram story and posted a video of herself jamming to the song.

“Totes in love #SohnaTu” she added along with dancing and singing on it.

We can see her spreading happy vibes and energy even when she’s isolating at home, and that’s exactly what that song does to us all as it’s a total mood lifter. With the rise in covid cases we all should stay home stay safe and jam to this song.

Pepsi just dropped just their new song #SohnaTu which features the talented Aima Baig along with many other talented young musicians and it’s making waves all across the country. In times of the pandemic this is the exact tune we wanted to hear.