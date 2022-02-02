Hassan Sheheryar Yasin over the moon over Vogue mention

Having your work featured in Vogue Magazine is no easy feat. However, for celebrated designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), accomplishing this milestone wasn’t too big a task.

The couturier’s designs were recently mentioned in the latest edition of the publication after he designed a dear friend’s wedding outfits. Businesswoman Umber Ahmad tied the knot recently with Ray Ahmed in a dreamy wedding and shared her tale of finding love when she wasn’t particularly looking for it. HSY took to Instagram and expressed gratitude for the mention as Umber went on to share the outfits in detail in the magazine.

“Wow. Thank you Vogue for featuring me and my designs today and for also celebrating what I’ve always strived to bring to the forefront of the International Fashion community; our beautiful and timeless Pakistani Traditions,” the designer shared.

He added, “So very happy. Onwards and upward. It was a joy to design for you my friend, Umber.”

Umber’s stunning 69kg scarlet red outfit was something made right out of dreams. She shared in the feature, “For my and Ray’s clothes, we asked my dear friend Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) to collaborate with us. Widely acclaimed as the top designer in the country and Pakistan’s only couture-trained designer, we set about to tell a story with our clothes. Hassan came from Pakistan for our wedding and to make sure the gown and dupatta (veil) was set just right.”

Divulging details about her dress, Umber added, “My dupatta is made from a thin silk netting which was completely hand-beaded. It was designed to be worn over the face and then lifted to be secured on my head. Because it weighed 26 pounds, I couldn’t wear it for the whole night, otherwise, there would have been no dancing!”

Talking about the design of her ensemble, Umber continued, “The motifs of the gown itself are derived from historic Mughal drawings and designs created by the Kashf Foundation.” She further added, “Founded to create a safe haven for Pakistanis with physical, emotional and mental challenges, the Kashf Foundation empowers these special individuals with care, education and opportunity. The beading took 7 artisan women 6 months to complete. Every single detail is considered and not an inch went undone.”

She also shared the inspiration HSY drew the design from. “The design of my gown was inspired by the draping of an old photo Hassan found of a Russian princess,” she revealed.

“He wanted to modernise the traditional style with subtle signals: the ombré of lighter to darker deep pomegranate, the use of long lines in the beading rather than more circular patterns, and draping of the skirt which was more than four times the normal amount. My dupatta was more than 20 feet long and so gorgeous. It felt so ethereal to me and Hassan, the gown’s designer, and I wanted to give it a life of its own. Giving it air, gave the whole thing life. Truly magical,” Umber concluded.