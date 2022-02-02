Parizaad’s last episode has Twitter in tears

Parizaad’s fans are sharing their favourite moments on social media from the finale episode aired on Tuesday. Parizaad’s finale was screened in cinemas on January 28, 2022. Its cinematic finale was announced at the premiere of drama serial Sang-e-Mah.

Parizaad was one of the most talked about drama serials and attracted an overwhelming response from viewers and critics. It premiered in July last year and quickly became one of the most watched serials, receiving an overwhelming response from viewers and critics who not only lauded its unique storyline, but appreciated the cast’s performances as well. Ahmed Ali Akber was appreciated widely for playing the lead.

Parizaad featured an ensemble cast in different episodes. Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly, Ushna Shah, Naumaan Ijaz, Mashal Khan, Yumna Zaidi and many others have delivered acclaimed performances in the serial.

Parizaad followed the story of a young man named Parizaad, who faces rejection for his looks. Parizaad eventually works his way up with his determination and hard work but keeps fighting personal battles.

Fans are bidding farewell to their favourite drama on Twitter and sharing their favourite moments from the last episode. RJ Annie and Parizaad’s scenes are being lauded widely online. The two parts have collectively crossed 10 million views in just hours on YouTube. Parizaad was based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel of the same name.