Celebrities shower love and prayers for Shabana’s fast recovery from COVID

The veteran actress Shabana Azmi announced on social media that she has been tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The actress added in her statement that she has isolated herself in her residence and also asked people who had been in contact with her to get themselves tested. In her note Shabana Azmi stated that, “Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested.”

A couple of days back the veteran actress had shared some lovely pictures from her husband Javed Akhtar’s birthday with a note that stated, “What a lovely birthday it was yesterday and so heartening to see how much love and respect you have.”

After she shared on social media about her health, the Bollywood star has been receiving love and prayers from her fans and also celebrities have been wishing her a fast recovery.

Ekta Kapoor, an Indian television producer, wished her to recover soon. Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Get well soon mam.” Divya Dutta, one of the close ones to the actress, commented, “Get well soon shabanaji.” While producer Boney Kapoor dropped a comment saying, “Oh God, please stay away from Javed Saab.” Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan also prayed for her recovering, she commented, “Get well soon and hope you don’t have it bad. Lots of love.” According to recent Bollywood updates, the actress will appear with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.