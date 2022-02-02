Nawazuddin Siddiqui thinks the quality of content on streaming platforms has declined

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who starred in Netflix series Sacred Games, has spoken about streaming giants not doing enough in the past and he still stands by his words today.

The actor told FirstPost in a recent interview that digital mediums have compromised on the quality that was being offered before.

In the interview, Siddiqui also said that when he starred in the crime fiction series, “there was an excitement and challenge around the digital medium”. He said that new talent was given an opportunity but now “the freshness is gone”.

He believes producers of the current shows are making “lucrative deals” with streaming giants. But for him, “the quantity has killed quality”. He also shed light on the star system that once ruined the silver screen and is now going to be doing the same with digital platforms.

“Now we have so-called stars on OTT claiming big money and throwing tantrums like Bollywood A-listers. They forget the content is king,” explained the Gangs of Wasseypur actor.

This isn’t the first time Siddiqui has been vocal about streaming platforms’ deteriorating quality of content. The actor had previously called out the OTT platforms and said he will stop working in productions made for India’s booming streaming market, calling online platforms a “dumping ground for redundant shows”.

On the work front, Siddiqui is set to appear with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Tiku Weds Sheru soon.

The film is scheduled to have a theatrical release this April despite the surge in Covid cases in India.