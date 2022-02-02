Amna Ilyas jokes about Muneeb Butt’s libido

Actor and model Amna Ilyas appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s digital chat show, on which she spilled the beans about her colleagues and fashion choices. When the host Wajahat Rauf asked her if her libido is similar to that of Muneeb Butt, because his libido is very high. The diva was quick to comment that “Aiman ko batana hoga.” She clarified further that her libido is not very high. Amna also revealed that doesn’t take trolling on her bold dressing very seriously because is her body and hence her choice. Last year the Baaji diva appeared on Faizan Sheikh and Aadi Adeal Amjad’s chat show, The Mazedaar Show. During the ‘This or That’ segment of the show the Zinda Bhaag star was asked that what does she do when she see a girl with short height? The host asked if she laughs at them or tells them that they can get taller? Amna said that “I laugh at them, I am not a racist but I laugh.”













