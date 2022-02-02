Japan-based Pakistan–Kashmir Diaspora to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 05

Japan-based Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community will celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 reiterate full solidarity with the valiant brethren of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for the liberation of the motherland from Indian subjugation.

This was announced by illustrious Pak-Kashmir Diaspora community leader and Tokyo-based Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan Chairman Shahid Majeed Sheikh Advocate in a statement issued and released to the media on Wednesday.

Lambasting New Delhi, he said that Indian occupational forces were blatantly involved in the ethnic cleansing of innocent Kashmiris in the bleeding vale of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State.

India, Shahid continued, is a terrorist country that was keeping Jammu Kashmir people deprived of their globally-recognized birthright to self-determination by force besides the civil and constitutional liberties for over the last seven decades in the internationally-acknowledged disputed held state.

India, the Kashmiri Diaspora community leader further said, is an aggressor in the disputed Jammu Kashmir State and the world must take immediate notice of the Indian continual aggressive posture and human rights abuses by her occupational forces in the occupied state in general and the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley in particular.

Unveiling the schedule of observance of the Feb. 05 Kashmir Solidarity Day, Shahid Majeed Sheikh said that mammoth protest demonstrations by Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community in front of the Tokyo-based United Nations office and the Indian embassy would be the hallmark of the day – where memorandum seeking early grant of right to self-determination to the Jammu Kashmir people under the spirit of the UN resolutions on Kashmir, would be handed over to the concerned especially the United Nations Mission in Japan, he added.

Lauding Pakistan’s ever-lasting sincere role in seeking an early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue through a grant of right to self-determination to the Jammu Kashmir people, the Kashmir Solidarity Forum Chief said that Pakistan’s sincere role and unequivocal national stance on the Kashmir issue, would bear fruit soon and the Kashmiris would soon embrace with the blessing of the liberation of the motherland from long Indian yoke, he added.