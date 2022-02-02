PIDE to hold two-day training for Non-Financial Managers

ISLAMABAD: A two-day training titled ‘Finance for Non-Financial Managers (FNFM)’ will be conducted on 16th and 17th of February at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) to develop basic knowledge and skills among support managers serving in various public and private departments.

The purpose of the training programme, organized by the Executive Development Center of PIDE, is to impart basic accounting and financial knowledge to managers and executives with little or no background in finance, a PIDE official told APP here on Wednesday while elaborating the workshop agenda and purpose.

The source said the FNFM would address the needs of functional managers and executives from various fields of specialization who want to gain a more integrated perspective of the inter-related functions of a firm.

The training aims to provide an understanding of implications of finance on various corporate activities. Participants will also gain practical insights and gain swift appreciation of the fundamentals of finance and accounting, he added.

“The programme is ideal for middle and senior managers working in the non-finance functions of public and private sector organizations,” the PIDE official underlined.

Resource person for the programme is Dr Ahmed Fraz who holds a PhD in Finance.

The cost of training programme is Rs 25000 per individual. More information may be obtained by contacting 051-9248142 and 0321-6679379.

Established as a research organization in 1957 in Karachi, PIDE was relocated to Islamabad in 1972 and granted degree awarding status in 2006.