Dr. Fahad Shah wins COMSTECH Young Researcher Award 2021

HARIPUR: Dr. Shah Fahad has won the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) for the promotion and cooperation of science and technology activities among the OIC member states Young Researcher Award for the year 2021.

These awards are given after every two years to the citizens of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states or scientists working there for outstanding performance in science and research, the award is also meant for scientists under the age of 40 years.

It should be noted that Dr. Shah Fahad is also one of the five new faculty members of Haripur University whose names are included in the list of 2% of the world’s best scientists in Stanford University United States of America (USA).

Dr. Fahad Shah was appointed at Haripur University two years back which reflects merit-based employment and transparency in the university.

Vice-Chancellor University of Haripur Prof. Anwar Gilani (HI), the faculty members, and the management of the university congratulated Dr. Shah Fahad on his remarkable achievement, especially on re-establishing the name of Haripur University on international forums.