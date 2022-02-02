Senator Rubina expresses concern over target killings

PESHAWAR: President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Rubina Khalid on Wednesday expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

In a statement, she said that the new wave of target killings, rising number of street crimes and robberies are a matter of great concern for citizens.

She said that the people of the province feel insecure after recent incidents of target assassinations of religious leaders and priests in Peshawar.

She demanded of the government to address growing sense of insecurity among people due to the worsening law and order situations.

Senator Robina Khalid said that the parliament is the right forum to discuss security issues in order to take the people into confidence.