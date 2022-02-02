Daily Times

Due to PM’s industry-friendly policies, textile sector growing rapidly: Farrukh

APP

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that despite the outbreak of coronavirus, due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s industry-friendly policies, the textile sector was growing by leaps and bounds.

In a tweet, the minister of state said textile exports rose by 17 percent and touched a $ 1.5 billion figure in January this year.

 

He said that the volume of textile exports so far has increased by 25 percent reaching the figure of $ 10.93 billion.

