Due to PM’s industry-friendly policies, textile sector growing rapidly: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that despite the outbreak of coronavirus, due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s industry-friendly policies, the textile sector was growing by leaps and bounds.

In a tweet, the minister of state said textile exports rose by 17 percent and touched a $ 1.5 billion figure in January this year.

کورونا کے باوجود وزیراعظم عمران خان کی صنعت دوست پالیسیوں کی بدولت ٹیکسٹائل کا شعبہ دن دگنی رات چگنی ترقی کررہا ہے۔ رواں مالی سال جنوری میں ٹیکسٹائل برآمدات 17٪اضافے کے ساتھ 1.55ارب ڈالر ریکارڈ ہوئیں۔ٹیکسٹائل برآمدات کا ابتک کا حجم25٪اضافے کے ساتھ 10.93ارب ڈالر تک پہنچ چکا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/2KMfL3P3l6 — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 2, 2022

He said that the volume of textile exports so far has increased by 25 percent reaching the figure of $ 10.93 billion.