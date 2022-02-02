Toddler died after being administered wrong injection

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A negligence case has been booked against a private hospital’s doctor and its staff after a toddler died as he was allegedly administered a wrong injection.

According to First Information Report (FIA), a 3-years old boy named Irham died in a local private hospital due to the alleged negligence of Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman and staff. Heirs of the child held protest demonstrations in Infront of the hospital making the doctor with staff responsible for the death of their patients.

They said, the child was having a hernia operation which is common, but succumbed during the surgical procedure was carried out in the hospital. They alleged that the death was caused due to administering the wrong injection.

After the death, the accused doctor and staff were reported to have fled the hospital.

City police station Kot Addu registered the case before starting a formal investigation into the case. The hospital’s staff refused to give a version when it was attempted to contact them.