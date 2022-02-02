Inflation rises by 12.96pc YoY in January

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation increased by 12.96pc on a year-on-year (YoY) basis during the month of January 2021 against the corresponding month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Saturday.

According to PBS data, the average inflation rate during the period from July to December (2021-22) increased up to 10.26pc over the same period of the preceding year. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.39pc when compared to the previous month (December).

The CPI inflation urban increased by 13.0pc on a year-on-year basis in January 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.7pc in the previous month and 5.0pc in January 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.1pc in January 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.3pc in the previous month and a decrease of -0.2pc in January 2021.

The CPI inflation rural, increased by 12.9pc on a year-on-year basis in January 2022 as compared to an increase of 11.6pc in the previous month and 6.6pc in January 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.9pc in January 2022 as compared to a decrease of -0.5pc in the previous month and a decrease of -0.3pc in January 2021.

The top few food commodities that contributed in urban food inflation on YoY basis included cooking oil (54.33pc), vegetable ghee (47.4pc), mustard oil (46.68pc), pulse masoor (41.3pc), fruits (28.35pc), gram whole (24.7pc), meat (22.38pc), chicken (17.08pc), pulse gram (15.67pc), beans (15.37pc), pulse mash (12.46pc) and vegetables (11.58pc)

The food commodities that witnessed a decline in prices on a YoY basis included, tomatoes (41.95pc), pulse moong (24.69pc), onions (4.39pc) and condiments and spices (2.58pc).

The non-food commodities that witnessed a decline in prices included electricity charges (56.20pc), liquefied hydrocarbons (53.35pc), motor fuel (36.22pc), footwear (25.47pc), cleaning and laundering (22.03pc), washing soap/detergents/match box (17.95pc), motor vehicle accessories (14.04pc), woolen readymade garments (13.03pc) and plastic products (11.72pc).

The commodities that contributed in rural food inflation included cooking oil (50.33pc), mustard oil (49.73pc), vegetable ghee (49.27pc), pulse masoor (36.22pc), fruits (29.35pc), gram whole (29.34pc), meat (21.96pc), vegetables (18.19pc), chicken (17.17pc), beans (13.97pc), besan (12.54pc), pulse gram (11.63pc) and milk (10.22pc).

However, the prices of tomatoes declined by 46.2pc, pulse moong by 24.59pc, condiments and spices by 14.78pc and onions 7.75pc.

The non-food commodities that witnessed an increase included electricity charges (56.20pc), liquefied hydrocarbons (42.05pc), motor fuels (34.86pc), washing soaps/detergents/match box (18.20pc), woolen readymade garments (15.63pc), cleaning and laundering (15.44pc), hosiery (14.62pc), solid fuel (14.02pc), woolen cloth (13.74pc), motor vehicles accessories (13.34pc) and furniture and furnishing (12.54pc).

It is pertinent to mention here that the CPI on the new base (2015-16) comprises urban CPI and rural CPI. The urban CPI covers 35 cities and 356 consumer items while the rural CPI covers 27 rural centers and 244 consumer items.

In the base year (2015-16) national CPI for 12 major groups is also computed by taking a weighted average of urban CPI and rural CPI.