Tractor production increases 15.72pc in 5 months

Domestic tractor production during the first five months of the current financial year witnessed about 15.72pc growth as compared to the production of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2021-22 about 22,034 tractors were locally assembled as against the assembling 19,041 tractors of the same period last year, according to the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

As compared to the output of the corresponding month of last year, domestic tractor assembling witnessed about 21.01pc growth in November 2021 and about 4,607 tractors were assembled in the country as against the assembling of 3,807 tractors assembled in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the output of other Large Scale Manufacturing Industries including trucks grew by 77.60pc jeeps and cars 69.09pc and light commercial vehicles increased by 68.66pc respectively.

The overall output of LSMI increased by 3.26 pc for July-November 2021-22 as compared to July-November 2020-21, whereas, it grew by 0.30pc for November 2021 compared to the corresponding month of last year and witnessed about 1.91pc if compared to October 2021. The production during the last 5 months has increased in textile, food, beverages, tobacco, coke, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, iron and steel products.

The output of other industries that witnessed positive growth included paper paperboard while it decreased in non-metallic mineral products, fertilizers, electronics and rubber products.