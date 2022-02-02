Gold surges to Rs102,500 per 10g as USD struggles

Gold prices consolidated previous day’s gains on Tuesday as the US dollar retraced lower from a 16-month high. As of 1315 hours GMT, gold in the international market was available at $1,806.80 per ounce, gaining $10.20. Out of $10.20 per ounce gain, $5.35 was due to the dollar’s weakness.

The price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan, meanwhile, increased to Rs102,500 after gaining Rs800. Gold in the local market was available at Rs101,700 on Monday last. A relatively higher increase in the local gold prices was also due to overnight change in the international prices when the local market was closed.

The US dollar fell on Monday, posting its largest daily fall since last November as investors consolidated gains after hitting a 16-month high on Friday on expectations of a faster pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the yellow metal.

A weaker US dollar makes USD-denominated gold cheaper for holders of international currency, while lower US Treasury bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding precious metals.

Gold rebounded moderately on Monday following lows near $1,780 at the end of last week. The corrective upside, however, was amidst shrinking open interest and volume, which is indicative that the move higher could lack conviction. In the meantime, bearish attempts should remain well contained around the $1,780 zone.

From a technical perspective, the prices have crossed marginally above the 200-day moving average at $1805.80. The gold price is battling strong resistance around $1,811. The next resistance is seen at $1,816. A sustained move above the latter will see a test of strong resistance levels around $1,825. A daily close above this level of resistance will ensure a bullish trend.

On the flip side, the psychological level of $1,800 provides a strong support to the yellow metal. Next level of support lies at $1,895.60, which is the previous day’s closing price. Defending the daily lows of $1,783 is critical for gold bulls, below which a fresh downside could kick in towards $1,773.