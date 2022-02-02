Stock market extends gains

The benchmark KSE-100 Index rose 300 points, while both the volume and value of shares traded rose at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the second consecutive session.

This was a strong start to trading for the benchmark index, which gained 379.49 points to a high of 45,753.53. The KSE-100 ended the day at 45,674.50, up 299.82 points or 0.66 percent. Topline Securities attributed the rise to expectations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme resuming, the government’s decision to suspend the increase in petroleum product prices, and the delivery of CPI numbers in line with the street’s expectations.

As a result of high trading volumes in 3rd-tier stocks, Arif Habib Limited (AHL) reported that activity remained sideways. According to data provided by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday, CPI Inflation climbed by 13.0pc YoY in January 2022, compared to an increase of 12.3pc in the preceding month and 5.7 percent in the same period of the previous year.

There were 312.5 million shares on the all-share index, up from 251.68 million on Monday. There was an increase in the value of shares exchanged from Rs8.56 billion to Rs9.49 billion in a single day.

Treet Corporation has 19.53 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom (24.88 million) and Ghani Global Holding (25,5 million). On Tuesday, 366 shares of 366 firms were traded, of which 221 rose, 115 fell, and 30 stayed the same.