Oil price rally loses steam after reaching 2014 highs

Crude oil prices finally went down in a volatile session on Tuesday ahead of Opec+ meeting schedule for February 2, amid rumours that cartel could go further than expected to address supply concerns.

Moreover, oil remained under pressure due to expected increase in the US crude stockpiles by 1.8 million barrels last week. However, Russia-Ukraine tension, the Middle East situation, and cold weather in Europe help restrain losses.

As of 1230 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, shed $0.54 (-0.60 percent) to reach $88.72 a barrel. Brent hit $91.20 per barrel at one point during intraday trading before retreating.

On the other hand, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price reached $87.65 a barrel, down by $0.50 (-0.57 percent). WTI climbed to $88.60 a barrel during intraday trading, but retreated to settle lower. Brent and WTI hit their highest levels since October 2014 on Friday, at $91.70 and $88.84 respectively. They gained about 17pc in January.

The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $90.14 a barrel with a loss of 0.07 percent, Arab Light was available at $88.52 a barrel with a decrease of 1.96 percent and the price of Russian Sokol slipped to $90.11 a barrel with 1.63 percent increase.

Oil has been on a remarkable run in recent weeks, driven by very bullish fundamentals as disrupted supply struggled to keep up with strong demand. Oil prices have surged up to 2.43 percent for the sixth straight week, hitting the seven-year highs last week. In the previous five weeks, the global crude oil prices surged up to 2.13 percent, 5.27pc, 8.85pc, 2.15pc, and 4.13pc, respectively.

Opec+ may probably stick with a planned increase in its oil output target for March when it meets on Wednesday, as it sees demand recovering despite downside risks from the pandemic and looming interest rate rises. The cartel has raised its output target each month since August by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) as it unwinds record production cuts made in 2020. Current plans might see Opec+ do so again in March.

Despite its increased targets, actual output from Opec+ has not kept pace as some members struggle with capacity constraints, and this has been a factor underpinning prices. Opec+ missed its production target by 790,000 bpd in December and again failed to meet the target in January as the group lifted production to only 210,000 additional barrels per day for the month.