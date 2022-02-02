Multan Sultans thrashes Islamabad United

KARACHI: Tim David and Rilee Rossouw clobbered 10 fours and 12 sixes between them as Multan Sultans scored 93 runs in their last five overs that set the platform for a thrilling 20 runs victory over Islamabad United in a 414-run fest in the eighth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

David scored a blistering 29-ball 71 with six fours and six sixes, while Roussow slapped four fours and six sixes in a sizzling 35-ball 67 not out as the two batters added 110 runs for the fourth wicket from 50 balls.

This swashbuckling partnership contributed to lifting Multan Sultans from 84 for three after 11 overs to 217 for five from 20 overs – their highest score in HBL PSL, eclipsing 209-5 against Lahore Qalandars on Saturday.

Khushdil Shah then returned figures of 4-0-35-4 to suffocate Islamabad United’s spirit run-chase as the 2016 and 2018 were dismissed for 197 in 19.4 overs despite captain Shadab Khan’s gutsy and spirited 91 from 42 balls with five fours and nine sixes.

The result gave the defending champions their fourth straight victory, the second successive after losing the toss and defending the target, while it was Islamabad United’s first defeat in two matches.

Multan Sultans opener Shan Masood continued his rich form with the bat when he followed up his 26, 83, and 88 with a fluent and eloquent 43 from 31 balls with five fours and two sixes.

However, it was the fifth-wicket partnership between David and Roussow that turned the match on its head. Sultans scored 21 runs off the 16th over, 14 runs off the 17th over, 23 runs off the 18th over, 14 runs off the penultimate over and 21 runs off the final over to collect 93 runs off the last five overs.

Hasan Ali was at the wrong end of the stick when his last two overs went for 35 runs as he finished with figures of one for 52.

Islamabad United batted positively throughout their innings but they ran out of steam and resources. It was Khushdil who took the heart out of United’s innings by claiming the scalps of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Faheem Ashraf, Azam Khan, and Asif Ali on way to becoming the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine.

David Willey was equally impressive, claiming the wickets of openers Paul Stirling and Alex Hales, and last-man Mohammad Wasim to finish with three for 38.

Shadab Khan played out of his skin while scoring his PSL-best 91. He matched David and Roussow stroke by stroke as he belted five fours and nine sixes to entertain a decent crowd at the National Stadium.