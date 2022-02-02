Sony buys game company Bungie for $3.6b

Sony is purchasing Bungie, the US video game developer behind the popular Destiny and Halo franchises, for $3.6 billion to bolster its stable of game-making studios.

The deal announced on Monday by Sony Interactive Entertainment is the third significant video-game acquisition this month, following Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard for $69bn two weeks ago and Take Two Interactive snagging mobile game leader Zynga on January 10, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Buying Bungie will give Sony one of the most popular first-person shooter games to compete with the massive Call of Duty series, which Sony’s main rival now owns through Activision. Sony shares were up as much as 2.6 per cent in Tokyo in Tuesday morning trading.

Microsoft is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation, Bloomberg News reported. But eventually, Microsoft could decide to take the series exclusively to its Xbox console and Windows computers.