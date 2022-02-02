Govt terms Nawaz’s medical report ‘fake’

Reacting to Nawaz Sharif’s medical report presented in court on Tuesday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry advised the former prime minister to return the country’s “looted” money and continue living in London. In a video message, he said that a doctor from the US state of Washington had written Nawaz’s medical report, even though the former premier was residing in London. Terming the report “fake”, the minister said such reports were making a mockery of the country’s judicial system and laws. He expressed hope that the courts would take notice of the false report and the manner in which Nawaz left the country. “You will not achieve your goals by sending such false reports,” he said. The information minister also mocked the contents of the medical report and said that it was only missing the direction that Nawaz could not walk in any other place apart from Hyde Park as it would increase his stress levels. Here, Chaudhry was apparently referring to a photo of Nawaz from 2020, wherein he was seen having tea outside his son’s office near Hyde Park. After the photograph was widely shared on the social media, PTI leaders, including Chaudhry, had criticised Nawaz, accusing him of lying about his health to leave the country.













