SC returns plea with objections

The Supreme Court Tuesday returned a petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) against lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 184(3) proceedings. The registrar office returned the petition with objections. The petition claimed that the apex court proceedings under Article 184(3) of the Constitution deprived the lawmakers of justice and the lifetime bar under Article 62(1)(f) eroded the right of the voters. Returning the petition, the registrar office said the Supreme Court had already given a verdict on Article 62(1)(f) and rejected the review petition as well, says a news report. The registrar office said there was no justification in the law for the petitioner to approach the apex court on the issue. It was not immediately clear if the SCBA would file the petition again after addressing the objections raised by the registrar. If allowed, the petition would have benefited former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen. They were sentenced to lifetime disqualification by the Supreme Court in two separate cases in 2017.













