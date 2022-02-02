COAS, Turkmen deputy FM discuss TAPI pipeline project

Vepa Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Turkmenistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Tuesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields with special emphasis on regional connectivity projects, especially Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries. Meanwhile, Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Tuesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation including Afghanistan were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term & multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada. He appreciated special efforts taken by the Canadian High Commissioner for promotion of sports in Northern Areas. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play her role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.