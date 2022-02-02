PM, aides will soon be behind bars for giving NRO to mafia: Marriyum

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said if prime Minister Imran Khan is roaming free, all prisoners in Pakistan being jailed for theft deserve to be set free. Responding to Imran Khan’s statement, Marriyum said this so-called prime minister had robbed the nation’s sugar, wheat, flour, medicines, gas, petrol, LNG, electricity and essential commodities and yet he continues to deliver sermons whereas he should be locked up behind bars. “The entire world was bewildered as to how an internationally certified corrupt looters was sitting in the Prime Minister’s chair. The world is baffled how billions ended up in Imran’s servants Tahir Iqbal, Nauman Arshad, and Rafique. They are at wits’ end how the 4 employees of PTI Secretariat get such massive amounts in their private accounts. The world was astonished how Imran used 28 illegal accounts to hide trillions in illegal foreign funding.













