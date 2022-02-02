Saudi interior minister to visit Pakistan on Feb 7

On a special invitation of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif will arrive Pakistan on February 7 on a day long visit.

Saudi Interior Minister would meet key government and security officials during his visit to Pakistan, said a statement issued by the Interior Ministry here on Tuesday.

The Saudi Interior Minister would also meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He would also meet his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Issues of regional situation, release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia and other important matters would come under discussion during the meeting, it further said.