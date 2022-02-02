Opposition making hue and cry on SBP amends for political mileage: Shahzad

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Tuesday thanked the allied political parties and senators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for extending full support to facilitate the passage of the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill-2022.

On a point of order in the Senate, he said the whole state was unanimous on the content of the State Bank Bill. He said the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League in their tenures had made amendments to the SBP ordinance on the directions of the IMF.

“If the amendments made by you are correct, then why the amendments made by my party are incorrect,” he added.

He disagreed with the stance of the opposition parties that the bill was against the state, saying “Nobody can go against the state”.

The leader of the House said from day one, the opposition parties were trying to destabilize the government of PTI. He alleged that the opposition parties had no alternative programme for the country and the welfare of the masses.

He said the opposition parties were criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan just to remain alive politically. He also condemned Sindh police violence against the innocent protesters of MQMP.

MQMP Senator Khalida Ateeb said that her party stood with the government on all the issues. She deplored Sindh police mishandling of peaceful protesters. She said that women and children were beaten by the police on the direction of PPP leadership.

PPP leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said during his tenure, all the legislation had been made with consensus. He said credit for restoring the constitution to its original shape went to PPP.

Pakistan People Party leader Senator Taj Hadir appreciated the services of yed Yousaf Raza Gillani for the Pakistan People Party, democracy, and the strengthening of the parliament.

He said Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said rendered great services for strengthening democracy and upholding the rule of law, which could not be denied.