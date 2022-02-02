Senate refers three government bills to committee

The Senate Tuesday referred three government bills to the relevant committees for further consideration and deliberation.

The bills include, The Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technology University Bill, 2022, the Protection of Parents Bill, 2022, and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2022]. All the bills were tabled by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan in the House.

Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Mohsin Aziz presented a report of the committee on the subject matter of Starred Question No.56, asked by Senator Kamran Murtaza on December 29, 2021, regarding the policy of the federal government to control incidents of car lifting/ theft across the country in coordination with the provincial governments.

The chairman Standing Committee on Interior has also presented a report of the committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on December 27, 2021 regarding the incident of killing of Wajiha Swati, a Pakistani origin US citizen.