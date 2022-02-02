Minister urges for strict observance of Corona SOPs at KP schools

Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the situation regarding coronavirus in educational institutions. The meeting besides others was also attended by Secretary Education Yahya Akhunzada, Director General Health Services KP Dr Niaz, Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim and officers from health and education departments.

Education Minister Shahram Khan directed the education officers that educational institutions registering concerning coronavirus cases should be closed for seven day. He also directed for issuing necessary directives to all the deputy commissioners across the province in this regard. He said vaccination against coronavirus must be ensured to children above 12 years of age during the campaign starting from February 1st. Schools failing to vaccinate their students according to the guidelines would face legal action. He said the process of education at schools would continue; however, the schools affected by the coronavirus would be closed for seven days. He also directed all the schools administrations and education officers to ensure observance of SOPs at schools.

Director education while briefing the meeting said that a total of 48 schools had been closed due to coronavirus cases of which 18 were male while 30 were female schools. The officials of the Health Department while briefing the participants said vaccination of 2166800 students of private and public sector schools aging above 12 years at a ratio of 55% had been completed. The meeting was told that vaccination of 82 percent of staff of private and public sector schools has also been completed.

Tarakai said he was personally monitoring the situation regarding coronavirus in KP schools adding war footing steps were underway to bring reforms in schools for promotion of quality education.