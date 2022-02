India bent on changing IIOJK into Hindu majority state: JKNF

Jammu and Kashmir National Front Tuesday took exception to the brutal killing of four Kashmiri youths by the Indian occupation forces during a crackdown and search operations (CASO) in Naira area of Pulwama district.

Terming it the worst form of state terrorism, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman in a statement said systematic killing of Kashmiri youth was a part of the Modi-led racist regime’s dream project that sought to change the region’s demography. India’s apartheid regime, he said was hell bent upon turning the Muslim majority region into a minority through systematic elimination of Muslims.

Every day mayhem and carnage on the streets in Kashmir, he said, was the most obvious manifestation of extremist nationalism-fueled ethnic cleansing, which posed a grave existential threat to Kashmiris who were battling for their survival under the brutal suppression of India’s authoritarian regime.

The spokesman while expressing his party’s concern over the worsening political and human rights situation in the region said it was high time that the world took cognizance of Indian state terrorism. Rehman also deplored the issuing of summons by police to two Kashmiri journalists and termed it as an atrocious assault on free media and independent journalism.