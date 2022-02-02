Kashmir conflict should be settled down as per UN resolutions: Sindh governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday said it was the collective responsibility of the United Nations (UN) member states to ensure India to comply its international obligations for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and aspirations of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In his message on the occasion of Black Day observed against the Indian atrocities in the IIOJK, the Sindh governor said this was the only way to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region. He said Pakistan would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris and Pakistanis would continue to extend all possible help to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters till the right to self-determination. He further said despite horrific state of human rights violations by Indian armed forces, the people of IIOJK were sacrificing their precious lives since the day one. He said the people of Pakistan observed ‘Black Day’ on October 27, every year to condemn the illegal occupation of IIOJK by the Indian forces and express solidarity with the people of IIOJK.













