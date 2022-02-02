Covid-19: three more Pindi colleges sealed

The Rawalpindi District Health Authority has shut down three more educational institutions, including Government Waqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women, after detecting corona-virus positivity among students and staff members.

The health authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed informed APP on Tuesday that Waqar-un-Nisa College was sealed, as around eight cases were diagnosed with the fatal virus there.

He added that two girls schools were also closed down in Tench Bhatta and Kallar Syedan due to detection of coronavirus. The institutions would remain closed till February 8, the health officer said.

Dr Waqar said they had sealed 86 educational institutions so far in the district to contain the spread of the deadly virus. He said the 3rd phase of the Reach Every Door vaccination campaign was kicked off on Tuesday to cover all those who were still far away from the jabs, adding the vaccination was the only way to defeat this deadly disease.