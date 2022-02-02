Senate dedicates Friday for debate on Indian Occupied Kashmir

The Senate would hold a thorough debate on the Kashmir issue on Friday to highlight the plight of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

“There will be no business other than discussion on the Kashmir issue on Friday,” said Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday endorsing the request of Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Wassem to dedicate Friday for the debate on Kashmir issue.

As the House proceedings started, Dr Shahzad stood in his seat and said February 5 was very important for Pakistan as on that day the whole nation expressed complete solidarity with its Kashmiri brethren.

He said on that day the international community was given a strong message that the Pakistani nation always stood by people of IIOJ&K firmly in their just cause to get freedom from the Indian yoke and their legitimate right to self-determination.

Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had also sent a letter to him the other day, suggesting a sitting of the Senate in Muzaffarabad, as it would give further strength to the Kashmir cause.

He said although February 5 had almost approached and the time was too short, a sitting of the House would be arranged in Muzaffarabad during the current session.

Sanjrani said all ambassadors stationed in Pakistan and human rights organizations would also be invited for the session so that they could witness the proceedings and know about the sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of brutal Indian forces.

Govt. aware of Indian development on waters of western rivers: Pakistan’s government is fully aware of the Indian plan for further development on the waters of western rivers, the Senate was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to questions during the questions-hour session in the Senate in a written reply, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi said steps were continually being taken to check the features of all of the Indian projects in accordance with the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960.

He said India had to provide information to Pakistan in order to see whether or not the design of such projects fell in accordance with the requirements of Indus Waters Treaty 1960.

In all cases where the violations are being noticed, he said the issues were being taken up with India for bilateral resolution at the level of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC).

In case of no convergence at the level of PIC, he said further steps were being taken such as the reference of the matter between both of the governments, as provided for in the Treaty.

JALA establishes linkages in justice sector: Senate told Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari Tuesday informed the Senate that the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA) had established institutional linkages with various stakeholders of justice sector including the police, prison, prosecutions, bar councils, etc to provide legal aid within 48 hours on receipt of application.

Responding to various questions during the questions-hour session in the Senate, the minister said the Authority had been established and an awareness campaign was also conducted in this regard.

In a written reply, the minister said LAJA was also mandated to pay fines, penalties for those prisoners, who are confined in the Jail due to non-payment of fines/penalties and also make arrangements for payment to meet bail amounts, she added. Shireen Mazari said LAJA was a nascent authority striving to discharge its statuary obligations in different ways. In this backdrop provision of legal aid financial and funds rules have been sent to Finance Division after soliciting approval from BOG of LAJA. LAJA is already providing legal aid on a pro bono basis through a panel of lawyers, she said.