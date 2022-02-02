Ashrafi to highlight Indian atrocities in Friday’s sermon

Prime Minister’s Aide on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday said Ulema and Mashaikh from all schools of thought would mark ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ by highlighting the issue in Friday’s sermon across the country. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said they would bring in the notice of general public about the inhuman and degrading treatment with Kashmiri brethren by Indian occupational forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at the grassroots level.

Ashrafi said on February 5, all religious and political leadership of the country would observe the day with national fervor to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers in IIOJ&K. He said it was the united stance of all the people of the country that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan. He said on the issue of Kashmir, the government was raising its voice at every fora. Citing the recent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s foreign ministers which was having one-point agenda of Afghanistan, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan vehemently spoke on Kashmir and Palestine at this forum to bring the issues in the limelight of the Muslim Ummah’s leadership. Pointing the deceptive practices of Israel in Palestine and India in IIOJ&K, he said India was following the footsteps of Israel as it was trying to grab the land of Palestinians and depriving the locals of their legal rights.