Special education in Sindh being improved: SACM

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sadiq Ali Memon said that we were trying to improve standard of institutions of special education and in this regard the role of teaching staff is very vital. This he said while paying a surprise visit to Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre Orangi Town here on Tuesday. Director General Ghulam Nabi Nizamani was also with him. During his surprise visit, SACM Sadiq Ali Memon found that most of the teachers were absent. SACM directed the Principal to take necessary action against absent teachers. He added, “It is a prime duty of the teachers to remain present and teach their respective students with dedication and enable them to play a positive role in the society.” The SACM on DEPD Sadiq Ali Memon also visited the classrooms and mingled with the students and asked them several questions of interest. “Students are our future and we must strive hard to give them a bright future and good education and skills,” he said. Sadiq Ali Memon said that these students with disabilities were not less than anyone in abilities. There was a dire need to provide them a better environment to grow.













