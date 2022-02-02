London police joked about rape: watchdog

London police sent each other “shocking” racist, sexist and homophobic messages, a watchdog said on Tuesday, piling pressure on the force after an officer raped and murdered a young woman.

The messages were exchanged on WhatsApp and Facebook by a now disbanded Westminster police unit between 2016 and 2018, said a report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). They made multiple references to sexual violence including “I would happily rape you”, while in another discussion an officer said he hit his girlfriend as “It makes them love you more”.

One police officer repeatedly boasted about having sex with a prostitute he met through work, while another was referred to as “mcrapey raperson” after he was rumoured to have brought a woman to a police station for sex.