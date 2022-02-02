SSGC takes strong view of industries’ stance

The SSGC has taken strong exception towards the aggressive attitude of certain trade associations despite the Government of Pakistan and SSGC’s efforts to mitigate the gas supply situation.

It must be understood that with the advent of winter as gas demand increased manifold, SSGC started implementing Cabinet Committee on Energy’s (CCOE) Load Management Plan by disconnecting non-export industrial and captive power connections. The SSGC, however, was able to suspended gas to only 225 industrial units due to stay orders from the industrial units and ultimately there was issue of line-pack and gas pressure. Consequently, the SSGC tried to implement a framework along with the industries to rotate industrial areas every fifth day to generate 90 mmcfd gas. This arrangement did not work as industries continued to remain unhelpful and SSGC could only get 15 mmcfd available to the sector.