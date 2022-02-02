The Resignation Card

A very convenient absence from a hard-hitting session to allow a controversial treasury bill to sail through. Overlooked technicalities and a lot of thundering and grumbling. Clearly, the resignation of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani from his key position in the Senate resembles more a bizarre scene from a Byzantine drama than proceedings in the most important house of the country. And as is apparent from the twisting and turning rounds of accusations, the saga is far from over.

First and foremost, Mr Gillani’s personal commitments–no matter how important–could not trump the need to man the opposition fort. Dropping such an easy catch, especially when you have the numbers, is either amazingly unbecoming of a mature political force to reckon with or reeks of something sinister at play. That the past few weeks had been nothing short of mortal combat between government spokespersons and the other team on television screens everywhere further adds to the mystery. Why waste so much energy making feisty claims to fight till the last breath against the so-called “direct threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty” if the fifth column had plans to quietly leave the party red-faced?

Now, some of the accusations being hurled from the Islamabad bandwagon seem rather below the belt but a seasoned politician like Mr Gillani (having served the federal parliament for over three decades, even as its speaker) forgetting the protocol of tendering his resignation is too much to stomach. If he, of all people, did not know that it was not a party position that he was bidding farewell to but a highly sought-after official position, who on God’s green earth could? In an ideal world, politics should have no space whatsoever for theatrics and august institutions like the Senate busy themselves in affairs of public welfare: nothing more, nothing less. But since ours is a democracy known for episodes that leave a bad aftertaste, this unfortunate turn would lead to a thousand uglier ones. With all corners determined to pull one over the other in the who’s holier and who’s not charades, there is, for the lack of a better word, only one loser–the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. *