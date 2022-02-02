Sabeeka contacts FIA after getting threats

Supermodel Sabeeka Imam contacted the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency after receiving acid attack threats. The celebrity shared a still of the threat she received from the unknown netizen on Instagram. In an alarming note, the social media user said that he would throw acid on her, adding that she should be removed from society like the late influencer Qandeel Baloch. The unidentified person claimed to receive threats from her and fellow celebrity Danish Taimoor, adding that may Almighty Allah give death to her and her mother. Sabeeka Imam, in the caption, said that strict action needs to be taken in the matter. She tagged the British High Commission Pakistan along with Cyber Crime Wing – FIA, British Council Pakistan and the British Council in the picture. In September, actor Mashal Khan contacted the Cyber Crime Cell after being receiving an acid attack threat on Instagram also. The Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi actor, sharing a screenshot of the thinly-veiled threat that came from the Instagram handle “heerhalima” which read: “Guys, please help me to do an acid attack on… she should be removed from our society.”













