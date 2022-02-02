ICC Under-19 World Cup Mumtaz, Awais put Pakistan in fifth-place playoff

LAHORE: Three wickets apiece for Mehran Mumtaz and Awais Ali helped Pakistan get the better of Bangladesh and seal a place in the fifth-place playoff match against Sri Lanka at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup in West Indies on Monday. Left-arm spinner Mumtaz took 3 for 16 while seam bowler Awais finished with 3 for 52 to bowl Bangladesh out for 175. After that, a 76-run opening stand between Haseebullah Khan and Muhammad Shehzad set the base for an eventual six-wicket win. A run out and two Awais scalps reduced Bangladesh to 23 for 3 early, and if it wasn’t for No. 5 Ariful Islam’s 100 in 119 balls, Pakistan’s target could have been smaller. He hit five fours and four sixes but found little support with the second-highest score being 25 and eight of Bangladesh’s batters getting dismissed in single digits. Ariful was the majority contributor in two half-century stands, first with opener Iftakher Hossain and then with No. 10 Ripon Mondol, before Mumtaz ran through the tail with his three wickets. Haseebullah crunched four fours and four sixes in his 79 to secure a comfortable win for Pakistan. Together with Shehzad, he gave Pakistan a positive start, and when the first wicket fell, the No. 3 Irfan Khan (24) and No. 4 Abdul Faseeh (22 not out) made useful contributions too. Faseeh had No. 6 Abbas Ali for company when Pakistan sealed the win in the 47th over.













